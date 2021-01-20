COVID-19 Vaccinations This Week In Century, Molino And Pensacola For Those Already Registered

January 20, 2021

The Florida Department of Health in Escambia County has announced this week’s COVID-19 vaccine plan for Escambia County.

Vaccines from the state are being distributed through county health departments, which are receive an allocated based upon their county’s percentage of Florida’s over-65 population. Wednesday, FDOH-Escambia received an allocation of 2,500 doses of the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine and is coordinating with community partners on distribution efforts.

In partnership with Ascension Sacred Heart, Baptist Health Care, Community Health Northwest Florida and West Florida Hospital, FDOH-Escambia is distributing vaccine in Century, Molino and Pensacola. FDOH-Escambia’s allocation will be distributed this week as follows:

  • Ascension Sacred Heart: 1,050 doses
  • Baptist Health Care: 1,000 doses
  • Community Health Northwest Florida: 200 doses
  • FDOH-Escambia: 250 doses
  • West Florida Hospital: Assessing distribution

Most appointments will be scheduled using the information collected from FDOH-Escambia’s COVID-19 online interest form. FDOH-Escambia and partner organizations are in the process of contacting these individuals to schedule appointments.

If a resident completed the online form, FDOH-Escambia or its partners may reach out to them to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

The registration form is currently closed. On January 15, FDOH-Escambia announced the temporary cloture of the online interest form as they continue to work through the list of individuals who completed the form.

Residents are asked to not directly contact the providers listed above for an appointment.

