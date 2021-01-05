COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics To Open Wednesday For Persons 65 And Older

Ascension Sacred Heart plans to open two community clinics on Wednesday in Escambia County and Santa Rosa County that will provide COVID-19 vaccinations to local residents who are age 65 and older.

Both clinics are being organized in coordination with the Florida Department of Health and officials from each county.

In Escambia County, the first series of clinics in January will take place in the gym of Olive Baptist Church at 1836 East Olive Road from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. In Santa Rosa County, the vaccination clinic will be located in the basketball gym of Milton Community Center at 5329 Byrom Street in Milton.

The vaccinations must be scheduled in advance:

Persons without an appointment will not be eligible to get the vaccine.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently announced a new executive order directing that the next priority group for vaccinations in Florida should be persons age 65 and older. The seniors group follows the first priority group, which is healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents and staff.

After receiving a supply of the Moderna vaccine, Ascension Sacred Heart recently began to vaccinate its hospital staff and healthcare personnel in the community. To support the Florida DOH as it develops a long-term, comprehensive approach to community vaccinations, Ascension Sacred Heart also will assist the state health department and collaborate with other community partners to deploy vaccines to other priority groups.

Because of the limited amount of vaccines available in the U.S., it will likely be months before the state is able to successfully vaccinate all the individuals in priority categories, according to Ascension Sacred Heart. There are almost five million people in Florida who are 65 and older.

“Our hospitals are continuing to provide clinically excellent, safe, compassionate care for every patient and loved one whether for COVID-19 or for any other health condition and need,” said Tom Van Osdol, president and CEO of Ascension Florida and Gulf Coast. ”

“At the same time, we are working hard to vaccinate our own hospital employees, physicians, community health care workers and those aged 65 and older throughout our communities, in accordance with Governor DeSantis’ executive order. We are blessed that we have the resources of our Ascension Medical Group to assist the two local counties in vaccinating and helping to protect our senior citizens and those most potentially at-risk against COVID-19.”