Woman Charged With Battery On Deputy And Nurse After Wreck

December 3, 2020

A Walnut Hill was charged with battery of a deputy and a nurse follow a wreck.

Holly Mae Kelson, 36, was charged with felony battery on a law enforcement officer and felony battery on a specified person.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of 6400 Rockaway Creek Road  where a truck was wrecked into a fence and tree the night of November 28. Area residents advised they saw a male and female move the truck to a nearby residence.

After deputies located the truck, they made contact with five people, including Kelson, that were described as being intoxicated and uncooperative.

An ECSO arrest report states Kelson “was constantly screaming profanity and sexual references”.

“Kelson then pushed me on my upper body and shoulder area with her open hands and attempted to strike me in the face, but she missed,” the deputy wrote in her report.

After Kelson was taken into custody, she was transported to Baptist Hospital to be medically cleared. While at the hospital, she jumped offer hospital bed. As the deputy and a nurse attempted to place her back on the bed, she kicked at both. She kicked the nurse in his face, causing a cut on his mouth, the report states.

While still at the hospital Kelson told the deputy, “[Expletive], I’ll shoot you in the [expletive] face,” according to the report.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 