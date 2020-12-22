Two Injured When SUV Driver Crashes Near Head-On Into Septic Truck

Two people were injured when a SUV crashed into a septic tank pump truck Monday on Pine Forest Road.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 34-year male drive of a SUV was traveling south on Pine Forest Road approaching Graham Road when he veered into the northbound lane. He crashed nearly head-on into a septic truck driven by a 62-year old man from Pensacola.

The SUV driver was listed in critical condition by the FHP. The truck driver had to be cut from the tanker by firefighters; he was transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

No names were released. The crash closed Pine Forest Road for the FHP investigation.

Reader submitted photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.