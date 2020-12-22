Two Injured When SUV Driver Crashes Near Head-On Into Septic Truck

December 22, 2020

Two people were injured when a SUV crashed into a septic tank pump truck Monday on Pine Forest Road.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 34-year male drive of a SUV was traveling south on Pine Forest Road approaching Graham Road when he veered into the northbound lane. He crashed nearly head-on into a septic truck driven by a 62-year old man from Pensacola.

The SUV driver was listed in critical condition by the FHP. The truck driver had to be cut from the tanker by firefighters; he was transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

No names were released. The crash closed Pine Forest Road for the FHP investigation.

Reader submitted photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 