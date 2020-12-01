Two Homicide Suspects Named In Century Triple Shooting That Left One Dead

Two suspects have been named in a triple shooting that left one man dead late Monday night in Century.

Jaran Britt Myles, 26, and Tacorius Cordale Stallworth, 22, are both wanted for first degree homicide, home invasion robbery, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Myles is also wanted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting about 11:35 p.m. Monday in the 8200 block of Alger Road, just off North Century Boulevard.

Deputies found one male dead and two others injured. The injured were transported by Escambia County EMS and Flomaton MedStar ambulance to a Pensacola hospital. An update on their conditions was not available.

The ECSO said the shooting appeared to be drug related.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Myles or Stallworth is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or 911.

Pictured: Deputies look for evidence at the scene of a of a triple shooting in Century as seen early Tuesday morning on Alger Road. NorthEscambia.com exclusive photos, click to enlarge.