Two Homicide Suspects Named In Century Triple Shooting That Left One Dead

December 1, 2020

Two suspects have been named in a triple shooting that left one man dead late Monday night in Century.

Jaran Britt Myles, 26, and Tacorius Cordale Stallworth, 22, are both wanted for first degree homicide, home invasion robbery, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Myles is also wanted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting about 11:35 p.m. Monday in the 8200 block of Alger Road, just off North Century Boulevard.

Deputies found one male dead and two others injured. The injured were transported by Escambia County EMS and Flomaton MedStar ambulance to a Pensacola hospital. An update on their conditions was not available.

The ECSO said the shooting appeared to be drug related.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Myles or Stallworth is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP,  the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or 911.

Pictured: Deputies look for evidence at the scene of a of a triple shooting in Century as seen early Tuesday morning on Alger Road. NorthEscambia.com exclusive photos, click to enlarge.

Comments

10 Responses to “Two Homicide Suspects Named In Century Triple Shooting That Left One Dead”

  1. Chelsea. on December 1st, 2020 4:07 pm

    RIP my friend. I will always remember what a kind person you were…… you will be missed.

  2. say it's not so on December 1st, 2020 3:08 pm

    witnesses aren’t cooperating…….why is this NOT hard to believe. They’ll blame the LEO’s for all the shortcomings in the area but when they have a chance to clean it up a bit all of the sudden nobody has seen a thing. Pull LEO’s out and let them finish each other off. Then all they have to do is a body count and sweep the streets.

  3. Wow on December 1st, 2020 12:36 pm

    Crazy day and age when you can’t even sell drugs in peace lol get a real job and leave the streets alone

  4. Ll on December 1st, 2020 10:12 am

    Rip my friend, he never done me wrong and helped my brother guide towards right when nobody else could. He probably knew his time was arriving, but godspeed ..

  5. JustMe on December 1st, 2020 8:30 am

    Until the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office administration allows their officers and drug task force to actually do drug interdiction work it will continue to get worse unfortunately. Pensacola has been bad and now it’s spread to century it seems.

    We have no idea if a shooter is walking among us right now because the report says the 2 victims aren’t cooperating? I came through this morning and saw like 2 deputies there at the residence. It would be very nice to see a barrage of deputies flooding the area trying to get answers. This persons life mattered. Their family matters. Please don’t write it off as drug related and move on. Prayers for the families involved here.

  6. chris on December 1st, 2020 7:51 am

    ” Hope everything is okay ” well one man is dead, so that’s not really ok.

  7. Oversight on December 1st, 2020 7:15 am

    Related to the Hwy 4/Century Blvd shooting last week with no one around but shell casings in the street? Maybe forensics can tell us.

  8. Hot Lead on December 1st, 2020 6:39 am

    “The shooting appeared to be drug related,” Escambia County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Amber Southard told NorthEscambia.com. “The two that were injured were not being cooperative with deputies.”

    Better living through modern pharmacology

  9. D.K on December 1st, 2020 5:11 am

    Rip~My friend!

  10. Nichole Irby on December 1st, 2020 4:34 am

    I work down the road off hwy 29 and saw all the first responders going that way all night was wondering what was going on. Hope everything is okay and safe and they get to the bottom of it all. So sad that violence is so common. Peace to all!





