Roadblocks Shut Down Pensacola Traffic On Saturday. And They’re Doing It Again Sunday.

Roadblocks shut down I-10, I-110 and tied up traffic in the surrounding areas Saturday. And it’s happening again on Sunday.

The roadblocks were so Gulf Power Company could pull power lines across the interstate, as seen in the traffic camera photo above.

They work will continue on Sunday with ramp closures and rolling roadblocks.