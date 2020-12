Registration Underway For Molino Ballpark And Northwest Escambia Spring Seasons

Registration is underway at Northwest Escambia and Molino Ballpark for the spring 2021 seasons.

Northwest Escambia

Registration for Northwest Escambia is open until January 31 at NWEbaseball.com. Player assessments are February 1-2. Opening day is March 27 at Bradberry Park.

Molino Ballpark

Registration will continue for Molino Ballpark until January 31. The draft is February 4-5. Practices will being February 8, and opening day in March 6. To register, visit MolinoBallPark.com.

NorthEscambia.com photo.