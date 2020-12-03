Rain Chances Begin To Rise

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 57. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. West wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 57.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 57.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 61.