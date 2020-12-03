Rain Chances Begin To Rise
December 3, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 57. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. West wind around 5 mph.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 57.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 57.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 61.
