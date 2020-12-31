Northwest Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz Gets Engaged

Northwest Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz is now engaged.

Gaetz, 38, got engaged Wednesday night to his 26-year old girlfriend, Ginger Luckey.

The moment (pictured above) was captured by Carly Ortiz-Lytl of the Washington Examiner.

Luckey is a financial analyst based in California for food company Apeel, which describes itself as reducing food waste. The company makes an edible “barrier” that reduce food spoilage. She is the sister of former Facebook executive Palmer Luckey, the founder of Oculus VR.