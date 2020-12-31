Northwest Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz Gets Engaged

December 31, 2020

Northwest Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz is now engaged.

Gaetz, 38, got engaged Wednesday night to his 26-year old girlfriend, Ginger Luckey.

The moment (pictured above) was captured by Carly Ortiz-Lytl of the Washington Examiner.

Luckey is a financial analyst based in California for food company Apeel, which describes itself as reducing food waste. The company makes an edible “barrier” that reduce food spoilage. She is the sister of former Facebook executive Palmer Luckey, the founder of Oculus VR.

Comments

One Response to “Northwest Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz Gets Engaged”

  1. Nick West on December 31st, 2020 12:16 pm

    All Politics aside, congratulations to him, and wish him the best in his personal life!





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 