Northview High NJROTC Orienteering Team Earns Bid To National Championship

December 27, 2020

The Northview High School NJROTC Orienteering Team has earned a repeat trip to the NJROTC National Orienteering Championship.

Cadet Commanding Officer David Lamb, the three-time defending Area 8 varsity champion, was unable to attend the event. The other Northview team members stepped up to the plate and ran hard for their missing teammate, according to Chief Jeffrey Simpkins.

Orienteering involves navigation with a map and compass with a goal of getting from point to point in the fastest time possible.

TEAM AWARDS

  • Third place Overall Varsity course:
    • John Bashore
    • Jonathan McCarthy
    • Skylar Wise
    • Antoni Weaver
    • Ethan Kilburn
  • Third place Overall Junior Varsity course:
    • Michael Cody
    • Dallon Rackard
    • Erich Amerson
    • Garret Bodiker
    • Drake Driskell

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

  • John Bashore 3rd place Varsity course
  • Michael Cody 4th place Junior Varsity course

