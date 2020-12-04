Here’s The Latest Update On The Pensacola Bay Bridge Repairs

Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) contractors will soon begin driving piles and setting beams on the Pensacola Bay Bridge to repair damaged spans on the structure.

The piles act as the vertical support structure that is used to hold up the bridge and beams are horizontal supports designed to span from one support to another. The fabrication of multiple concrete piles, piers, and beams continues in preparation for reconstruction.

FDOT continues to:

Mobilize multiple contractors working around the clock to facilitate construction and minimize impacts to the existing structure.

Approve multiple construction design plans and review additional design plans for the permanent repairs that address the reconstruction of spans for the bridge and reestablishment of four lanes of traffic on the bridge at the same condition as expected for new construction.

Widen 2,000 feet of northbound and southbound S.R. 281 south of the I-10 interchange and widen the eastbound I-10 off ramp at eastbound S.R. 281 off ramp to two lanes to improve travel time on the detour route.

Meet with stakeholder groups, state and local officials, civic organizations and local business owners to discuss the bridge reconstruction as well as other actions that are being considered to efficiently restore regional connectivity.

Fund the Escambia County Area Transit’s (ECAT) temporary bus route to help transport passengers for free between Pensacola and Gulf Breeze.

The Pensacola Bay Bridge has a targeted re-opening date of March 2021. Once repairs are complete, all four lanes will be open with no load restrictions. As each repair method is developed, FDOT will be conducting reviews to ensure the contractor is hitting all milestones in the established schedule.

Motorists should continue to use all available detour routes, which include the Garcon Point Bridge and State Road 87. At this time, tolls on the Garcon Point Bridge have been suspended through Sunday, December 13.