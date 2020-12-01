Former Escambia Virtual Academy Administrator Charged With Sexual Assault Of Teen

A former Escambia Virtual Academy administrator has been charged with sexual battery of an underage girl over a period of several years.

Jeremy Shane Lowery, 46, was charged with one first degree felony count of sexually battery against a victim between 12 and 16 years of age by an adult in a familial or custodial authority. He was released from the Escambia County Jail Monday afternoon on a $10,000 bond.

None of the abuse was reported to be directly related to his employment at the school program.

Lowery allegedly molested the girl beginning when she was 13-years old, between January 2013 and January 2017. The victim told investigators that the molestation started with inappropriate touching and progressed over time to sexual intercourse, according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office report.

He would buy the girl items she needed or wanted and tell her that she owed him, the report continues, and he would also pay her for inappropriate pictures.

In June 2020, he again told her that she owed him for something and she was supposed to “pay him back” by engaging with him sexually, the ECSO said. She told deputies she decided to report the incident because Lowery was attempting to move away to avoid an investigation.

When she was 13 or 14 years old, the girl was sending nude photographs to someone that she had engaged in an online relationship, but she found those photographs on Lowery’s phone while helping him officiate a sporting event, the report indicates. Lower yadmitted to her that he had been looking at the nude photographs she had been sending someone else, the ECSO said.

The victim told investigators that the situation continued after she turned 18 and moved to college. She said Lowery would send her a list of things to due in lewd photos, send her money for sex or nude photos, and go to her house for sex.

Lowery met an investigator at the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. According to the report, he stated that he did not have his phone with him, but deputies found it in the trunk of his vehicle. Exterior cameras at the Sheriff’s Office showed Lowery walk toward the front door, check his pockets, return to his vehicle and place something in the trunk.

“It is reasonable to believe Lowery lied about forgetting his cellphone at a friend’s house to conceal the phone from law enforcement,” the investigator wrote.

The ECSO obtained a search warrant for the phone, finding searches for “delete Instagram account”, deleted snapchat, and “how to cancel facebook” that were made the day after the victim contact law enforcement. The victim identified herself in a nude photograph found on the phone, but it was taken after she was legal age, the report states.

Search warrants were listed as pending on additional digital devices.

Lowery made numerous statements to law enforcement, but they were redacted from the arrest report.

Lowery worked for several as an administrator for the Escambia County School District at the Escambia Virtual Academy.

In 2019, Lowery’s Florida educator certification was suspended by the state for three years as part of a settlement agreement. He was accused of making approximately 1,380 entries to 121 student records in the Escambia Virtual School summer program, modifying or entering 995 specific grades during July 2017, according to Florida Department of Education documents.