Falling Temperatures Today, Freezing Cold Tonight And Cold For Christmas

December 24, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm in the morning. Temperature falling to around 41 by 5pm. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Wind chill values between 20 and 25. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Christmas Day: Sunny, with a high near 43. Wind chill values between 20 and 30. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 24. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 48. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 58. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.

