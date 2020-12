Escambia Sheriff’s Office Donates Hundreds Of Cans Of Stolen Baby Formula

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office donated 477 cans of baby stolen baby formula to the Gulf Coast Kid’s House and Manna Food Pantries.

The formula, along with many other items, had been stolen with the intent to resell. The ECSO could not determine where the formula was stolen from, so it was donated to help local families in need.

Photos for NorthEsambia.com, click to enlarge.