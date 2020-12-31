Escambia Pedestrian Killed While Trying To Cross I-10 Near Pine Forest Road

December 31, 2020

An Escambia County man trying to walk across I-10 was killed Wednesday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 59-year old man was attempting to cross the portion of I-10 just west of Pine Forest Road near the end of the entrance ramp.

The driver of a silver sedan was attempting to merge onto I-10 when he struck the pedestrian. After rendering aid, the driver contacted EMS and police, FHP said.

No names were released.

File photo.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 