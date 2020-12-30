Escambia Health Department Offering COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments To Residents 65+

The health department in Escambia County now has an online form for people age 65 and older to request an appointment to received the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Florida Department of Health in Escambia County is one of several Florida counties taking part in COVID-19 vaccination efforts that will prioritize Moderna immunizations for medical providers at high-risk for COVID-19 exposure and persons 65 years of age or older.

FDOH-Escambia received 2,500 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. A total of 840 doses have either been provided to community partners for administration or administered at FDOH-Escambia Clinic.

FDOH-Escambia continues to coordinate vaccine administration with local health care providers and independent living facilities. Clinic appointments are also available for health care workers and Escambia County residents 65 years of age and older.

The health department is requesting individuals 65 years of age and older who are interested in getting vaccinated request an appointment. For the appointment request form, click or tap here. Residents are asked not to call or walk into the health department for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The form only asks for a name and phone number. The health department has not said when they will contact interested individuals 65 and older, or how an appointment can be requested without internet access.

“The arrival of the first doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Escambia County gives us an extraordinary opportunity to protect older adults and health care workers who are at an especially high-risk for COVID-19 exposure,” said Marie Mott, health officer and administrator for FDOH-Escambia.

As vaccination events and details are finalized, FDOH-Escambia will release more information on the vaccination plan. COVID-19 vaccines from other manufacturers will be available for use at later dates as supplies reach the state.