Escambia County 4-Year Old Missing After Mother Leaves Him Alone At Houston Bus Station

Authorities are searching for a young Escambia County boy that was left alone at a bus station in Houston, Texas.

On Thursday, a relative of 4-year old Marceliano Pinkney contacted the Bay County (FL) Sheriff’s Office in Florida to report the child’s mother left Marceliano alone at the Greyhound bus station in Houston on December 15.

The boy’s mother then departed to Florida, according to Houston Police.

Florida authorities interviewed the mother and contacted the Houston Police Missing Persons Unit Thursday morning. Through early investigation, it is believed Marceliano boarded a bus with an adult male on December 15.

Houston Police investigators are contacting other agencies in hopes of locating Marceliano unharmed. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons line at (713) 394-1840 or their local law enforcement agency.