Escambia Completes Hurricane Sally Debris Removal; Anything Left Behind Is On You

Escambia County has completed Hurricane Sally debris removal; anything left behind now will be the responsibly of the property owner.

Contractors hauled 80,485 loads, collecting 4,221,633 cubic yards of Hurricane Sally generated debris. This equals 660 football fields with debris stacked 3 feet high, or enough debris to fill 91% of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Any remaining debris or bulk items should be prepared for collection by the resident’s respective waste hauler or residents may dispose items at the Perdido Landfill. The Perdido Landfill will be closed on Friday, January 1 in observance of the New Year’s holiday.

Escambia County will reopen the drop-off recycling site at the Perdido Landfill beginning Tuesday, Dec. 29, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Residents may drop off aluminum and steel cans; plastic bottles and jugs; paper and cardboard for free.

Residents wishing to dispose of organic Christmas trees can do so by simply placing the tree curbside with all decorations, ornaments and any attached tree stands removed. Trees or segments of trees should not be more than six feet in length. Do not place Christmas trees in recycling or garbage containers. For more information, please contact your waste service provider. Christmas trees are typically collected on your normal trash collection day.