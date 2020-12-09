Clear Skies, Warming Afternoons

December 9, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 66. West wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Light east wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

