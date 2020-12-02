Century Triple Shooting Homicide Suspect Caught In Gonzalez; Deputies Still Looking For Second Suspect
December 2, 2020
A Century triple shooting homicide suspect was arrested Tuesday night in Gonzalez as the search continued for a second suspect.
Jaran Britt Myles, 26, was taken into custody at the Liquor Cabinet on Highway 29 at Old Chemstrand Road. He was booked into the Escambia County without bond on charges including first degree homicide, home invasion robbery, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
A second suspect, Tacorius Cordale Stallworth, 22, is also wanted for first degree homicide, home invasion robbery, and aggravated battery.
The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting about 11:35 p.m. Monday in the 8200 block of Alger Road, just off North Century Boulevard.
Deputies found one man dead and two others injured. The injured were transported by Escambia County EMS and Flomaton MedStar ambulance to a Pensacola hospital. An update on their conditions was not available, but their injuries were not believed to be life threatening.
The ECSO said the shooting appeared to be drug related.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Stallworth is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or 911.
Pictured: Deputies look for evidence at the scene of a of a triple shooting in Century as seen early Tuesday morning on Alger Road. NorthEscambia.com exclusive photos, click to enlarge.
Comments
7 Responses to “Century Triple Shooting Homicide Suspect Caught In Gonzalez; Deputies Still Looking For Second Suspect”
Rip my friend, he never done me wrong and helped my brother guide towards right when nobody else could. He probably knew his time was arriving, but godspeed ..
Until the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office administration allows their officers and drug task force to actually do drug interdiction work it will continue to get worse unfortunately. Pensacola has been bad and now it’s spread to century it seems.
We have no idea if a shooter is walking among us right now because the report says the 2 victims aren’t cooperating? I came through this morning and saw like 2 deputies there at the residence. It would be very nice to see a barrage of deputies flooding the area trying to get answers. This persons life mattered. Their family matters. Please don’t write it off as drug related and move on. Prayers for the families involved here.
” Hope everything is okay ” well one man is dead, so that’s not really ok.
Related to the Hwy 4/Century Blvd shooting last week with no one around but shell casings in the street? Maybe forensics can tell us.
“The shooting appeared to be drug related,” Escambia County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Amber Southard told NorthEscambia.com. “The two that were injured were not being cooperative with deputies.”
Better living through modern pharmacology
Rip~My friend!
I work down the road off hwy 29 and saw all the first responders going that way all night was wondering what was going on. Hope everything is okay and safe and they get to the bottom of it all. So sad that violence is so common. Peace to all!