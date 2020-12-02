Century Triple Shooting Homicide Suspect Caught In Gonzalez; Deputies Still Looking For Second Suspect

A Century triple shooting homicide suspect was arrested Tuesday night in Gonzalez as the search continued for a second suspect.

Jaran Britt Myles, 26, was taken into custody at the Liquor Cabinet on Highway 29 at Old Chemstrand Road. He was booked into the Escambia County without bond on charges including first degree homicide, home invasion robbery, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

A second suspect, Tacorius Cordale Stallworth, 22, is also wanted for first degree homicide, home invasion robbery, and aggravated battery.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting about 11:35 p.m. Monday in the 8200 block of Alger Road, just off North Century Boulevard.

Deputies found one man dead and two others injured. The injured were transported by Escambia County EMS and Flomaton MedStar ambulance to a Pensacola hospital. An update on their conditions was not available, but their injuries were not believed to be life threatening.

The ECSO said the shooting appeared to be drug related.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Stallworth is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or 911.

Pictured: Deputies look for evidence at the scene of a of a triple shooting in Century as seen early Tuesday morning on Alger Road. NorthEscambia.com exclusive photos, click to enlarge.