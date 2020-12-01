Century Town Hall Closed After ‘Some Staff’ Test Positive For COVID-19

December 1, 2020

The Century Town Hall is temporarily closed after “some staff” tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the town, the town hall will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday for professional cleaning “due to some staff testing positive”. The drive-thru will reopen on Thursday at 7 a.m., but the lobby will be closed until further notice.

The town will pay ServePro and estimated $2,000 to fog and wipe down the building with disinfectants.

Century closed the town hall back in late July after two employees tested positive for the virus.

