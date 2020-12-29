Attorney General Warns Of Scams Tied To Stimulus Money

Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning Floridians about the potential for a new round of scams related to stimulus payments as another round of economic relief is approved.

To highlight these scams and provide resources for Floridians to share with loved ones, especially seniors, Attorney General Moody’s Scams at a Glance program just released two new downloadable brochures detailing information about how to spot common stimulus scams to stop fraud in its tracks. The brochure is printable and available in both English and Spanish.

The easy to read consumer awareness materials also provide tips on how to spot and avoid fraud. Common signs of scams related to stimulus payments include:

Unsolicited calls or emails, especially if caller ID displays IRS or email message appears to be from a government entity. Spoofing technology allows scammers to change the caller ID display and scammers regularly change email addresses to impersonate government officials;

High-pressure tactics or too-good-to-be-true offers;

Threats of loss if immediate action is not taken; and

Requests for immediate payment by wire transfer, credit, prepaid debit, or gift cards to expedite stimulus payment or other benefit.

To view the stimulus payments scams brochure in English, click here.

To view the stimulus payments scams brochure in Spanish, click here.