Arrest Made In Cantonment Animal Cruelty Case

A man has been arrested an 2019 animal cruelty case in Cantonment.

Gregory Burns, 62, was arrested this week on a charge of animal abuse and later released on a $6,000 bond.

In April 2019, a nearby resident called PER to report that four horses appeared malnourished and were being kept in a barren pasture. One horse, Sassy, was removed from the property at 316 Meander Lane off Highway 297A in Cantonment.

The in September 2019, three additional malnourished horses — Sassy, Montana and Legend — were removed and also placed under the care of Panhandle Equine Rescue (PER). Two of them were having difficulty breathing at the time, according to PER.

A report notes that there was no available grazing in the pasture, and the hay provided was old with black mildew in it.

“Panhandle Equine Rescue worked with this individual trying to assist him for a long period of time, and that did not result in a favorable outcome,” Assistant State Attorney Greg Marcille told NorthEscambia.com Tuesday. “We reviewed the case and determined that charges were appropriate.”

Pictured: Three malnourshed horses were removed from this property in Cantonment in September 2019. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.