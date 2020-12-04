Are You Satisfied With Your Internet Service? Escambia County Wants To Know

Are you satisfied with your broadband internet service?

Escambia County is performing a a broadband feasibility study. As a part of this effort, the county is asking residents and business owners to participate in a survey that will help collect information about broadband internet access availability.

It’s part of the way Escambia County is working to find creative ways to meet the community’s broadband internet needs.

A speed test will be performed during the survey. For that reason, the survey needs to be completed while connected to the home or business network associated with your response. Do not take this survey on a cellular phone. The survey can be accessed by clicking or tapping here.

“This study will provide Escambia County with the information needed to analyze, select and implement the best solutions to improve broadband connectivity across the entire county so that our network(s) are an asset for community and economic development,” said District 5 County Commissioner Steven Barry. “District 5 desperately needs improved internet service, so I am very interested in learning more about all the options available in order to make this happen for residents and business owners. We recognize reaching our goal may require a mix of current technologies and multiple phases of implementation. Flexibility, ingenuity and innovation along with a cohesiveness in design will be necessary to reach the ultimate goal of digitally connecting all the county through a world-class, next generation network.”