Skanska Barge Runs Around; Company Believes Mooring Line Was Intentionally Cut

Another Skanska barge broke loose from the Pensacola Bay Bridge project Saturday night and ended up near the Bay Bridge Condos in Gulf Breeze.

Skanska says it appears the mooring line was intentionally cut, and there will be an investigation.

“A barge on the eastside of the Pensacola Bay Bridge became unmoored. It appears that the line securing the barge was severed. We’re conducting an internal investigation and authorities are aware of the incident. There does not appear to be any damage at this time,” Skanska said in a statement.

“After internal investigation, we’ve determined that there is strong probable cause this was a result of foul play and the line was intentionally cut. We’re contacting the authorities and Coast Guard to investigate further. We’re grateful no harm was caused to any person or property.”

The barge was recovered Sunday afternoon.

Photos Al Showers/WEAR 3 for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.