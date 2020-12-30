About 70 Today; Risk Of Severe Storms New Year’s Eve

December 30, 2020

Widespread showers and storms develop with a line of storms sliding across the area Thursday night. The window for severe storms is late Thursday afternoon through the overnight hours. The main threats with any severe storms will be damaging winds and a few tornadoes.

There will be another cool down behind this system, but not as significant as last week’s system.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 62. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

New Year’s Day: A 40 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 57.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 60.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

