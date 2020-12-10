10th Fire Means Another Red Bulb On Escambia Fire Safety Wreath

Escambia County Fire Rescue has placed an additional red bulb on the “Keep the Wreath Green” fire safety campaign wreath to represent a fire on Madison Drive. That marks a total of 10 residential fires in December 2020.

ECFR arrived to find working kitchen fire about 11 p.m. Monday. There were no injuries, but one resident was displaced due to the damage.

The resident reported that the oven was left on and a pan of grease on the oven vent caught fire.

Smoke alarms were present, but did not work. If your home does not have a working smoke detector, call Escambia County Fire Rescue at (850) 595-HERO (4376) or (850) 436-5200 for city of Pensacola residents.

File photo.