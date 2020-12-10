10th Fire Means Another Red Bulb On Escambia Fire Safety Wreath

December 30, 2020

Escambia County Fire Rescue has placed an additional red bulb on the “Keep the Wreath Green” fire safety campaign wreath to represent a fire on Madison Drive. That marks a total of 10 residential fires in December 2020.

ECFR arrived to find working kitchen fire about 11 p.m. Monday. There were no injuries, but one resident was displaced due to the damage.

The resident reported that the oven was left on and a pan of grease on the oven vent caught fire.

Smoke alarms were present, but did not work. If your home does not have a working smoke detector, call Escambia County Fire Rescue at (850) 595-HERO (4376) or (850) 436-5200 for city of Pensacola residents.

File photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 