10 Mile Road Resident Injured While Saving Cat From Mobile Home Fire

A resident was injured while rescuing their cat from a mobile home fire Thursday morning.

The adult went back into the mobile home in the 600 block of East 10 Mile Road in order to save the cat. The resident was transported by Escambia County EMS to an area hospital due to smoke inhalation. The cat did not suffer any serious injuries. It was evaluated by Escambia County EMS and left in the care of a neighbor.

The older mobile home in the Shady Haven Mobile Home Park was a total loss. Firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control without damage to other nearby homes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Florida State Fire Marshal.

The fire will be the first red bulb in Escambia County’s Keep The Wreath Green fire safety campaign. Large wreaths are on display at fire stations and other locations across the county. Each time Escambia Fire Rescue responds to a residential fire with damage during December, a green light bulb will be replaced with a red one to remind citizens of the dangers posed by fire.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Interior photo: Escambia Fire Rescue.