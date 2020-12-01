One Dead After Three People Are Shot In Century

One person is dead after a triple shooting in Century late Monday night.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting about 11:35 p.m. Monday in the 8200 block of Alger Road, just off North Century Boulevard.

Deputies found one male dead and two others injured. The injured were transported by Escambia County EMS and Flomaton MedStar ambulance to a Pensacola hospital. An update on their conditions was not available Tuesday morning.

“The shooting appeared to be drug related,” Escambia County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Amber Southard told NorthEscambia.com. “The two that were injured were not being cooperative with deputies.”

Southard said that since the two injured males were not answering questions, deputies were not sure if there was a suspect on the loose.

It was the second shooting in the Century town limits in the past month. On November 11, a man was shot on Jefferson Avenue.

Pictured: Deputies look for evidence at the scene of a of a triple shooting in Century as seen early Tuesday morning on Alger Road. NorthEscambia.com exclusive photos, click to enlarge.