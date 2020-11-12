Volunteers Needed For Escambia County Extension Council

The Escambia County Board of County Commissioners is seeking Escambia County residents interested in volunteering to be considered for an appointment to the Escambia County Extension Council for zones 2, 5, 10 and 12.

Escambia County residents interested in serving on the Escambia County Extension Council, who meet the requirements noted in the job description below, are asked to submit an information sheet and letter indicating their desire to serve by 5 p.m., Friday, November 13. Info sheets and letters should be submitted via email to shendrix@ufl.edu or by mail to: Susan Hendrix 3740 Stefani Road Cantonment, Florida 32533.

The zones are as follows:

Zone 2 — South of intersection @ Highway 164 & Highway 97 to North side of Tungoil Road.

Zone 5 — North side of Quintette Road to South side Molino Road

Zone 10 — At Large

Zone 12 — At Large

The Escambia County Extension Council was established in accordance with Chapter 67-1366, Section I- 8 Florida Statutes. The purpose of this council is to study the needs of the county in developing its natural resources, its families and youth; to provide for the organization of planning committees in various agricultural commodities, in youth and in all phases of home economics important to Escambia County; to provide for close liaison between the committees, county extension agents and the council; and to coordinate the reports of all committees into a single Escambia County resource development program designed to d evelop the county’s resources and its people through programs for which the Cooperative Extension Service has a responsibility for initiating or coordinating. Council members serve a two-year term of office.