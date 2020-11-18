Teachers Of The Year Named At Each Escambia County School

The Escambia County School District has named Teachers of the Year from each school in the county.

An overall Teacher of the Year for the school district will be named later.

The 2020 Teachers of the Year are:

Jim Allen Elementary — Emily West

Bellview Elementary — Turkessa Dale

Beulah Elementary — Cathy Ciccone

Blue Angels Elementary — Jennifer Langford

Bratt Elementary — Frances Emmons

Brentwood Elementary — Vera Wiley

Byrneville Elementary — Tamesha Dunsford

Hellen Caro Elementary — Brittney Goldthwaite

N. B. Cook Elementary — Carla Joy McKinley Matthews

Cordova Park Elementary — Vicki Crawford

Ensley Elementary — Stephanie Norman

Ferry Pass Elementary — Ian Waldron

Global Learning Academy — Diana W. Isert

Reinhardt Holm Elementary — Etter Wright

Kingsfield Elementary School — Stephanie Harris

Lincoln Park Elementary — Charles Crosby

R. C. Lipscomb Elementary — Kristina Golloher

Longleaf Elementary — Tammy Pitman

L. D. McArthur Elementary — Deborah Keslar

Molino Park Elementary — Rachel Venable

Montclair Elementary School — Briana McCreary

Myrtle Grove Elementary — Aurora Paul

Navy Point Elementary — Brenda Parker

Oakcrest Elementary — Peggie Bosso

Pine Meadow Elementary — Kristen Whiddon

Pleasant Grove Elementary — Matt Blackburn

Scenic Heights Elementary — Ashlee Kinser

O. J. Semmes Elementary — Jennifer Willem

Sherwood Elementary — Kerrie Mills

A. K. Suter Elementary — Heather McWethy

Warrington Elementary — Paula Sides

C. A. Weis Elementary — Gabrielle Merritt

West Pensacola Elementary — Madeline Pisani

Escambia High — John Fuller

Northview High — Ashley Salter

Pensacola High — Suzanna Ryals

Pine Forest High — Veronica McCants

J. M. Tate High — Janice Courson

Booker T. Washington High — Stephanie Connors

West Florida High — Marjorie Stradley

George Stone Technical College — Derrick Beaird

Jim C. Bailey Middle — Jamie Harris

Bellview Middle — Delia Smith

Beulah Academy of Science — Chrystale Gilley

Beulah Middle School — James Seigle

Brown-Barge Middle — Rashena McWhite

Ferry Pass Middle — Maureen Humphrey

Ransom Middle — Janie Walker

Ernest Ward Middle — Ashley Long

Warrington Middle — Brenda Arlene Coleman

J. H. Workman Middle School — Rochelle Carmichael

Alternative Education — Mercedes Musto

Camelot Academy — Charles Allen

Escambia Westgate — Jennifer Holman

Exceptional Student Education — Kassandra Goble

Lakeview School — Sherry King