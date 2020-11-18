Teachers Of The Year Named At Each Escambia County School
November 18, 2020
The Escambia County School District has named Teachers of the Year from each school in the county.
An overall Teacher of the Year for the school district will be named later.
The 2020 Teachers of the Year are:
Jim Allen Elementary — Emily West
Bellview Elementary — Turkessa Dale
Beulah Elementary — Cathy Ciccone
Blue Angels Elementary — Jennifer Langford
Bratt Elementary — Frances Emmons
Brentwood Elementary — Vera Wiley
Byrneville Elementary — Tamesha Dunsford
Hellen Caro Elementary — Brittney Goldthwaite
N. B. Cook Elementary — Carla Joy McKinley Matthews
Cordova Park Elementary — Vicki Crawford
Ensley Elementary — Stephanie Norman
Ferry Pass Elementary — Ian Waldron
Global Learning Academy — Diana W. Isert
Reinhardt Holm Elementary — Etter Wright
Kingsfield Elementary School — Stephanie Harris
Lincoln Park Elementary — Charles Crosby
R. C. Lipscomb Elementary — Kristina Golloher
Longleaf Elementary — Tammy Pitman
L. D. McArthur Elementary — Deborah Keslar
Molino Park Elementary — Rachel Venable
Montclair Elementary School — Briana McCreary
Myrtle Grove Elementary — Aurora Paul
Navy Point Elementary — Brenda Parker
Oakcrest Elementary — Peggie Bosso
Pine Meadow Elementary — Kristen Whiddon
Pleasant Grove Elementary — Matt Blackburn
Scenic Heights Elementary — Ashlee Kinser
O. J. Semmes Elementary — Jennifer Willem
Sherwood Elementary — Kerrie Mills
A. K. Suter Elementary — Heather McWethy
Warrington Elementary — Paula Sides
C. A. Weis Elementary — Gabrielle Merritt
West Pensacola Elementary — Madeline Pisani
Escambia High — John Fuller
Northview High — Ashley Salter
Pensacola High — Suzanna Ryals
Pine Forest High — Veronica McCants
J. M. Tate High — Janice Courson
Booker T. Washington High — Stephanie Connors
West Florida High — Marjorie Stradley
George Stone Technical College — Derrick Beaird
Jim C. Bailey Middle — Jamie Harris
Bellview Middle — Delia Smith
Beulah Academy of Science — Chrystale Gilley
Beulah Middle School — James Seigle
Brown-Barge Middle — Rashena McWhite
Ferry Pass Middle — Maureen Humphrey
Ransom Middle — Janie Walker
Ernest Ward Middle — Ashley Long
Warrington Middle — Brenda Arlene Coleman
J. H. Workman Middle School — Rochelle Carmichael
Alternative Education — Mercedes Musto
Camelot Academy — Charles Allen
Escambia Westgate — Jennifer Holman
Exceptional Student Education — Kassandra Goble
Lakeview School — Sherry King
