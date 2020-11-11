Suspect In Custody After Man Was Shot Wednesday Afternoon In Century

November 11, 2020

A suspect is in custody after a man was shot in on Jefferson Avenue in Century this afternoon.

The adult male was reportedly shot in the chest after an altercation erupted during a card game, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. He was airlifted to a Mobile hospital in critical condition.

The suspect is reportedly a juvenile.

The shooting happened in the 6700 block of Jefferson Avenue, near East Pond Street.

The name of the suspect nor the name of the victim have been released. Further details will be posted as they become available.

Pictured top: A man was shot after an altercation erupted during a card game outside at this shed behind a mobile home in Century Wednesday afternoon. Pictured below: Deputies question a suspect. Pictured bottom: The scene on Jefferson Avenue. NorthEscambia.com photos, click top enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 