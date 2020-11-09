Sunny, Breezy And The 80s For Monday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Veterans Day: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

http://www.northescambia.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/sunsetfront.jpg