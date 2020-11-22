Sunny And A High Near 80 For Sunday

November 22, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 69. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 45. North wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

