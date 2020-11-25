Showers Today And Warmer; Big Cool Down Next Week
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Wednesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Thanksgiving Day: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.
Friday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. North wind around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 56. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.
Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 52.
