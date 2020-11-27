‘Part Yield, Part Merge, Part Merry-Go-Round’ – Roundabout Opens In Escambia County

November 27, 2020

A roundabout in Escambia County opened Wednesday at Langley Drive and Hilltop Drive in Pensacola.

“If you’ve never cruised the boulevards of Rome, Berlin, or Oxford, Mississippi, a roundabout can be intimidating at first. Think of it as part yield, part merge, and part merry-go-round,” the Pensacola Police Department said in a Facebook post.

“Before you get too worked up about this new-fangled thing foisted upon us by the Europeans, let’s see if it solves some of the speeding and crash problems on Langley. We’ll all be wearing berets and sipping tiny coffees in no time,” the post continued.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 