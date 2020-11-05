Ivey Extends Alabama Mask Order Until December 11

November 5, 2020

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday announced that the state’s mask order has been extended until Friday, December 11. It was set to expire on Sunday.

Ivey said she had hoped to change the order into a strong recommendation, but it’s simply not time. She said with the impending flu season, the flu and COVID-19 could be a “deadly combination”.

“I know you can’t go on forever with a government mandate,” Ivey said. “I am willing to keep the mask order in place acknowledging that sooner or later it will be up to each up us to do the right thing.”

She did roll back restrictions on retail stores and restaurants, and close contact service providers such as hair and nail salons, allowing them to return to full capacity if everyone is following CDC guidelines.

“If you mask up and social distance, you can increase occupancy in your businesses,” Ivey said.

Specifically:

  • Occupancy rates were removed for retailers, fitness centers and entertainment venues.
  • An exception to social-distancing rules will be allowed for many businesses, including barber shops, hair salons, gyms, and restaurants, if people are wearing masks and separated by an “impermeable” barrier such as plexiglass partitions.

