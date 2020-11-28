It’s The Holiday Season, And Gulf Power Says You Can Save Energy With These Tips

It’s the holiday season, and Gulf Power is offering tips on how to keep your utility bill from soaring.

Cooking

Oven preheating is usually not required and wastes energy. When preheating is required, avoid preheating longer than necessary. Preheating takes about eight minutes.Turn off the oven a few minutes before cooking is finished. Retained heat will complete the job.

Use the microwave whenever possible, it’s the most efficient way to cook or reheat food.

Don’t use your range or oven to heat the kitchen. It’s inefficient and can be a safety hazard.

Choose pots and pans that have wide flat bottoms that just cover the burner. They will absorb all the heat and cook food more evenly. Aluminum pans with flat bottoms, straight sides, and tight fitting lids are best for energy savings.

Dishwasher

Proper loading is important. Operate only when it is filled to capacity.

If manufacturer’s instructions permit, open the door of your dishwasher after the last rinse cycle to allow moisture to escape and the dishes to dry as they cool. Some units have a “power-saver switch” that automatically eliminates the drying cycle.

Refrigerator

Keep the refrigerator between 37º and 40º and the freezer setting at 0º.

Keep condenser coils clean. Vacuum the coils at least twice a year.

Make sure the door gasket seals tightly. To test, close the refrigerator door on a dollar bill. If you can slip the bill out easily, or, worse, if it falls out on its own, the door needs to be adjusted or the gasket needs to be replaced.

Let hot foods cool before placing them in the refrigerator.

Position the refrigerator away from heat sources. If the unit has back coils, position it at least 4″ from the wall.

Plan ahead and remove all ingredients at one time, and avoid keeping the refrigerator door open. Each time the door of a refrigerator or freezer is opened, its compressor has to run a bit longer to replace the cold air that spills out.

Think about getting rid of your extra refrigerator or freezer as they generally are inefficient and can cost two to three times more to operate per month.

Thermostat