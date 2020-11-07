GED Classes Offered At George Stone, Molino And Ensley

November 7, 2020

George Stone Technical College is offering fall GED classes on their main campus, the Molino Community Complex and at Ensley Elementary School.

GED classes available on GSTC’s main campus at 2400 Longleaf Drive (next door to Pine Forest High School) Monday through Friday with class offerings in the morning, afternoon, and evening. Tuition is $30 per semester. There is an open enrollment policy, allowing students to start anytime.

George Stone Technical College also offer GED classes every Monday and Thursday from 6-8 p.m.  at the Molino Community Complex,  6450 North Highway 95A. Tuition is $30 per semester. Students who would like a little extra help can also come from 5-6: p.m. for open lab tutoring.

GSTC also offers GED classes at Ensley Elementary School every Tuesday and Thursday from4-6  p.m.  Tuition is free at the Ensley Elementary School site, which is located at 501 E. Johnson Avenue.

All GSTC GED classes are actively taught by certified teachers and personalized instruction is given based on each student’s academic level. Tutors are also available. GSTC’s instructors use direct instruction, as well as materials that are aligned to the “actual” content of the GED test.

For information on any of the George Stone GED classes, contact Patricia Harrison at (850) 941-6200, ext. 2361 or pharrison@ecsdfl.us.  GTSC can assist with registration.

Written by William Reynolds 

 