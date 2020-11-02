Gas Prices Decline To Lowest Level Since June, AAA Says

November 2, 2020

The statewide average gas price in Florida is at its lowest level since June, according to AAA.

The state average dropped 4 cents last week to an average price of $2.05 per gallon. Gas prices are on a 29-day streak of declines, and It appears that trend will continue this week.

The state average is 41 cents less than this time last year, and 15 cents less than what the price was on the last presidential election in 2016.

The average price per gallon in Escambia County Sunday night was above the state average at $2.09.  The lowest price to be found Sunday night in cantonment was $2.05 on Muscogee Road, while two Pensacola stations bottomed out at $1.83.

Crude oil prices are tumbling - dropping 10% last week and another 3% overnight. The market is concerned that global fuel demand will continue to struggle thanks to rising COVID-19 cases both domestic and abroad.

“Gas prices are declining as Floridians prepare to drive to the polls this Tuesday,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Although drivers in some metro areas are already paying sub-$2 gas prices, the latest round of crude price drops could drag the state average below $2 for the first time since early June. The state average could eventually sink to $1.90 per gallon, unless wholesale gasoline prices recover.”

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 