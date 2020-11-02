Gas Prices Decline To Lowest Level Since June, AAA Says

The statewide average gas price in Florida is at its lowest level since June, according to AAA.

The state average dropped 4 cents last week to an average price of $2.05 per gallon. Gas prices are on a 29-day streak of declines, and It appears that trend will continue this week.

The state average is 41 cents less than this time last year, and 15 cents less than what the price was on the last presidential election in 2016.

The average price per gallon in Escambia County Sunday night was above the state average at $2.09. The lowest price to be found Sunday night in cantonment was $2.05 on Muscogee Road, while two Pensacola stations bottomed out at $1.83.

Crude oil prices are tumbling - dropping 10% last week and another 3% overnight. The market is concerned that global fuel demand will continue to struggle thanks to rising COVID-19 cases both domestic and abroad.

“Gas prices are declining as Floridians prepare to drive to the polls this Tuesday,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Although drivers in some metro areas are already paying sub-$2 gas prices, the latest round of crude price drops could drag the state average below $2 for the first time since early June. The state average could eventually sink to $1.90 per gallon, unless wholesale gasoline prices recover.”