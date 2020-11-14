Friday Night High School Football Playoff Scores

Here are high school football playoff scores from across the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA





1A

Northview 32, Chipley 12 [Story, photos...]

Baker 35 , Jay 0

Freeport 44, Holmes County 22

3A

Pensacola Catholic def. P.K. Younge (PKY forfeits due to COVID-19)

5A

West Florida 34, Pensacola High 7

Wakulla at Pine Forest, 7 p.m.

6A

Pace 24, Washington 20

Escambia 44, Middleburg 0

Seabreeze 21, Gulf Breeze 20

7A

Fleming Island 21, Tate 0 [Story, photos...]

Niceville 56, Crestview 20

Navarre – bye

ALABAMA

Escambia Academy 54, Macon East 13 [Story, photos...]

Thomasville 28, T.R. Miller 21

NorthEscambia.com photo.