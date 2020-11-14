Friday Night High School Football Playoff Scores
November 14, 2020
Here are high school football playoff scores from across the North Escambia area:
FLORIDA
1A
- Northview 32, Chipley 12 [Story, photos...]
- Baker 35 , Jay 0
- Freeport 44, Holmes County 22
3A
- Pensacola Catholic def. P.K. Younge (PKY forfeits due to COVID-19)
5A
- West Florida 34, Pensacola High 7
- Wakulla at Pine Forest, 7 p.m.
6A
- Pace 24, Washington 20
- Escambia 44, Middleburg 0
- Seabreeze 21, Gulf Breeze 20
7A
- Fleming Island 21, Tate 0 [Story, photos...]
- Niceville 56, Crestview 20
- Navarre – bye
ALABAMA
- Escambia Academy 54, Macon East 13 [Story, photos...]
- Thomasville 28, T.R. Miller 21
