Friday Night High School Football Playoff Scores

November 14, 2020

Here are high school football playoff scores from across the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA


1A

  • Northview 32, Chipley 12 [Story, photos...]
  • Baker 35 , Jay 0
  • Freeport 44, Holmes County 22

3A

  • Pensacola Catholic def. P.K. Younge (PKY forfeits due to COVID-19)

5A

  • West Florida 34, Pensacola High 7
  • Wakulla at Pine Forest, 7 p.m.

6A

  • Pace 24, Washington 20
  • Escambia 44, Middleburg 0
  • Seabreeze 21, Gulf Breeze 20

7A

  • Fleming Island 21, Tate 0 [Story, photos...]
  • Niceville 56, Crestview 20
  • Navarre – bye

ALABAMA

  • Escambia Academy 54, Macon East 13 [Story, photos...]
  • Thomasville 28, T.R. Miller 21

NorthEscambia.com photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 