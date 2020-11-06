Friday Night Football Schedule, Thursday Night Scores
November 6, 2020
Here is the schedule of North Escambia area football games Friday night and a few Thursday night scores:
- Tate at Gulf Breeze
- Jay at Northview
- Washington at Milton
- Escambia at Pensacola High
- Niceville at Pace
- West Florida 13, Pine Forest 0 (Thursday night)
- Navarre 30, Crestview 13 (Thursday night)
ALABAMA (Playoffs)
- Springwood School at Escambia Academy
- Flomaton at Trinity Presbyterian
- Dadeville at T.R. Miller
NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
