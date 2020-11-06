Friday Night Football Schedule, Thursday Night Scores

Here is the schedule of North Escambia area football games Friday night and a few Thursday night scores:

Tate at Gulf Breeze

Jay at Northview

Washington at Milton

Escambia at Pensacola High

Niceville at Pace

West Florida 13, Pine Forest 0 (Thursday night)

Navarre 30, Crestview 13 (Thursday night)

ALABAMA (Playoffs)

Springwood School at Escambia Academy

Flomaton at Trinity Presbyterian

Dadeville at T.R. Miller

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.