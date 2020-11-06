Friday Night Football Schedule, Thursday Night Scores

November 6, 2020

Here is the schedule of North Escambia area football games Friday night and a few Thursday night scores:

  • Tate at Gulf Breeze
  • Jay at Northview
  • Washington at Milton
  • Escambia at Pensacola High
  • Niceville at Pace
  • West Florida 13, Pine Forest 0 (Thursday night)
  • Navarre 30,  Crestview 13 (Thursday night)

ALABAMA (Playoffs)

  • Springwood School at Escambia Academy
  • Flomaton at Trinity Presbyterian
  • Dadeville at T.R. Miller

