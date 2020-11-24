Four Injured As Overturned Log Truck Wreck Shuts Down Highway 29 At Highway 97
November 24, 2020
Four people were reported injured in a crash involving an overturned log truck Tuesday morning in Molino.
The driver of the log truck and and three people in a passenger vehicle all suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash on southbound Highway 29 at Highway 97, in front of the Tom Thumb. The injured were transported to area hospitals by Escambia County EMS.
Southbound Highway 29 was expected to remain closed for some length of time to clean up the wreckage and logs. Traffic was being detoured onto Highway 97.
The Florida Highway Patrol has not released additional information as they continued their investigation.
In addition, the traffic light at the intersection was malfunctioning. It was not clear if it was out of order before the wreck or as a result of the crash.
NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.
Comments
3 Responses to “Four Injured As Overturned Log Truck Wreck Shuts Down Highway 29 At Highway 97”
>>Can traffic eastbound on 97 detour through Tom Thumb lot into Southbound 29?
No. See photos.
Not surprised another accident on 29, the flashing yellow/red light seems to confuse people. I am not sure why but last night as well as this morning people were creating a four way stop rather than observe the yellow flashing light for 29 and the red flashing light on side roads. This intersection is a problem anyway let alone with the confusion of the blinking lights. People need to follow the procedures for yellow lights (yield not stop).
Can traffic eastbound on 97 detour through Tom Thumb lot into Southbound 29?