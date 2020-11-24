Four Injured As Overturned Log Truck Wreck Shuts Down Highway 29 At Highway 97

Four people were reported injured in a crash involving an overturned log truck Tuesday morning in Molino.

The driver of the log truck and and three people in a passenger vehicle all suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash on southbound Highway 29 at Highway 97, in front of the Tom Thumb. The injured were transported to area hospitals by Escambia County EMS.

Southbound Highway 29 was expected to remain closed for some length of time to clean up the wreckage and logs. Traffic was being detoured onto Highway 97.

The Florida Highway Patrol has not released additional information as they continued their investigation.

In addition, the traffic light at the intersection was malfunctioning. It was not clear if it was out of order before the wreck or as a result of the crash.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.