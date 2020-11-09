Still A Lot Of Uncertainties With Eta; Part Of Escambia County Back In The Cone

There’s still a lot of uncertainty with Tropical Storm ETA as it moves across the Gulf this week. The latest forecast cone has moved back west and now includes part of Escambia County.

Further changes are likely over the next few days. We’ll keep you updated.

Tropical Storm Eta made a landfall in Florida Keys late Sunday night with winds of 65 mph.

The latest details on ETA are in the graphics on this page.