Still A Lot Of Uncertainties With Eta; Part Of Escambia County Back In The Cone

November 9, 2020

There’s still a lot of uncertainty with Tropical Storm ETA as it moves across the Gulf this week. The latest forecast cone has moved back west and now includes part of Escambia County.

Further changes are likely over the next few days. We’ll keep you updated.

Tropical Storm Eta made a landfall in Florida Keys late Sunday night with winds of 65 mph.

The latest details on ETA are in the graphics on this page.

Comments

3 Responses to “Still A Lot Of Uncertainties With Eta; Part Of Escambia County Back In The Cone”

  1. EMD on November 9th, 2020 10:08 am

    YES! STOP BUILDING! PLEASE! Some people like space. ATLANTA USED TO BE a nice town.

  2. Deano on November 9th, 2020 8:43 am

    I read somewhere that we should change our address from Cantonment, Florida to Cone Of Uncertainty, Florida. It’s beginning to sound like a great idea.

  3. Redrooster on November 9th, 2020 7:50 am

    I surely hope everyone takes notice there are alot of trees still uprooted and leaving everywhere all along the highways with alot of rain comming these trees will come on down with the high winds . seems like with more loss of trees the hotter the ground will become and with more roads and asphalt being layed the hotter the area becomes more cars on the road. These storms will become more intense this coastline will be battered alot worse in comming years . Pensacola has overgrown it’s time to rest. Stop building please.





Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 