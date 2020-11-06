Escambia Deputies Were Justified In Shooting Man During ‘Running Gun Battle’, State Attorney Says

November 6, 2020

No charges will be filed against three Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies for shooting a man in August during what was described as a “running gun battle”.

Tyler Edward Brooks,. 30, fired a rifle at deputies when they went to arrest him on Matthews Junction Road near Saufley Field on August 28. Brooks fled into a wooded area, resulting a manhunt.

When Brooks was taken into custody, he was found to be suffering from four gunshot wounds — three to the abdomen and one to his right arm. He was transported to the hospital for treatment. After his arrest, the charges against him were upgraded to attempted murder on a law enforcement officer.

Assistant State Attorney John Molchan said the use of force was justified and no criminal charges are warranted. He said the  use of force by the deputies attempting to stop a fleeing felon was in direct response to Brooks firing them in an incident that was captured on video.

“The deputies fired at him when he was fleeing and armed with a high powered rifle that he had just pointed as his mother and fired at the deputies. At that time, Brooks presented a clear threat of death or serious bodily harm to the public,” Molchan wrote in his findings.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 