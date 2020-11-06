Escambia Deputies Were Justified In Shooting Man During ‘Running Gun Battle’, State Attorney Says

No charges will be filed against three Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies for shooting a man in August during what was described as a “running gun battle”.

Tyler Edward Brooks,. 30, fired a rifle at deputies when they went to arrest him on Matthews Junction Road near Saufley Field on August 28. Brooks fled into a wooded area, resulting a manhunt.

When Brooks was taken into custody, he was found to be suffering from four gunshot wounds — three to the abdomen and one to his right arm. He was transported to the hospital for treatment. After his arrest, the charges against him were upgraded to attempted murder on a law enforcement officer.

Assistant State Attorney John Molchan said the use of force was justified and no criminal charges are warranted. He said the use of force by the deputies attempting to stop a fleeing felon was in direct response to Brooks firing them in an incident that was captured on video.

“The deputies fired at him when he was fleeing and armed with a high powered rifle that he had just pointed as his mother and fired at the deputies. At that time, Brooks presented a clear threat of death or serious bodily harm to the public,” Molchan wrote in his findings.