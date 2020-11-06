Escambia Approves Contract With Dr. Deanna Oleske As District 1 Medical Examiner

The Escambia County Commission on Thursday approved the employment agreement Dr. Deanna A. Oleske, moving her closer to becoming the District 1 medical examiner.

Her name will go to the governor’s office for official appointment.

“I am honored to have made it through this round of approvals from the Escambia County Board of County Commissioners,” said Oleske. “Serving the residents of Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Walton counties has been very rewarding as an associate medical examiner. I am eager to bring transparency, integrity and compassion in my new role as the next District 1 medical examiner.”

The District 1 medical examiner position has been vacant since October 1, 2019. Oleske was recommended by a search committee appointed by State Attorney Bill Eddins.

Oleske holds active medical licenses in Florida and Texas. She earned a medical doctorate from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan and a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Indiana University in Bloomington. Dr. Oleske is double board certified in forensic pathology and anatomic pathology. She is currently a deputy medical examiner at the Fort Bend medical examiner’s office in Rosenberg, Texas and an associate medical examiner at the District 1 medical examiner’s office in Pensacola. From December 2016 to May 2020, she was an associate medical examiner at the District 23 medical examiner’s office in St. Augustine. Dr. Oleske is also an assistant clinical professor of pathology and the forensic pathology clerkship site director at the University of Central Florida.