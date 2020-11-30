Chase Ends With Suspect Dead After Officer Involved Shooting

A wanted felon was killed in an officer-involved shooting Monday afternoon in Pensacola.

It happened near the intersection of Ninth and Langley avenues after a vehicle pursuit after the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office received a request from a bail bondsman for assistance in arresting someone with several local felony warrants, according to Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan. Deputies began to pursue the suspect in the area of 9th Avenue and Bayou Boulevard, near Target.

“The suspect exited the vehicle with a firearm in his hand, ran toward the small business area over there with our officers in foot pursuit,” Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan said at the scene. “He turned with a weapon in his hands toward the officers. That’s when gunfire was exchanged, and the individual is deceased.” The suspect was shot just outside a small business called the Pensacola Ballroom, which was damaged in the shooting

There were no injuries to officers or the general public in the pursuit or in the shooting.

ECSO Chief Deputy Chip Simmons he could not release the name of the suspect at this time, but said the man had a “slew of felony warrants to include robbery, kidnapping, false imprisonment and assault”. Simmons said three deputies fired their weapons.

The Pensacola Police Department and the Florida Highway Patrol assisted.

“They attempted two different PIT maneuvers, which is a maneuver where you attempt to hit the rear of the vehicle to spin them around to get the vehicle to stop. Both of those failed,” the sheriff stated.

The incident is under investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which is standard procedure in any officer involved shooting.