Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, Christmas Specials Will Air On Broadcast TV After All

Two beloved Charlie Brown holiday TV specials will air on broadcast TV after all this year, beginning today.

There was public outcry, even online petitions with more than a quarter million signatures after it was announced that “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” would only be available on the Apple TV+ streaming service.

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” has been on broadcast TV every year since 1973, and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” has been on regular broadcast TV each and every season since 1965.

Apple TV+ inked an exclusive deal to stream the entire Peanuts library, and that’s why “It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown” did not hit television in October.

But now the Thanksgiving and Christmas shows are headed back to TV.

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will air ad-free and for free on all PBS stations at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, including WSRE 23 in Pensacola. “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will air on PBS (including WSRE) and PBS KIDS on December 13 at 6:30 p.m.

The classic holiday “Peanuts” specials will also stream ad-free and in HD on Apple TV+. “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will start streaming on Apple TV+ November 18, and the special will be available for free from November 25 through November 27. The Peanuts gang will also deck the halls with the premiere of “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” streaming on Apple TV+ on December 4. The holiday special will be available to enjoy for free from December 11 through December 13.