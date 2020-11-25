Carlton Prescott Sharpless

November 25, 2020

Carlton Prescott Sharpless, age 94, passed away on November 22, 2020. He was born on July 18, 1926 in Atmore, AL to the late Jackson Lafayette and Thelma Viola Bratcher Sharpless. He served in The United States Army.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Audene Mothershed Sharpless; his sisters, Waldine Sharpless Argroves and Joyce Sharpless Hogg.

He is survived by his wife, Virginia Weaver Mills Sharpless; his son, Phillip (Sandy) Sharpless of Hattiesburg, MS; his daughter, Connie Sharpless of Pensacola, FL; his brothers, Jack (Betty) Sharpless of Robinsonville, AL and Ronnie (Margaret) Sharpless of Gautier, MS; his sisters, Carolyn Sharpless Smith of Atmore, AL, Lynn Sharpless Fralick of Walnut Hill, FL and Brenda Sharpless (David) Cruce of Loganville, GA and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Brooks Memorial Baptist Church with Dr. Dale Patterson and Dr. Tim Tew officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Atmore, AL.

Active pallbearers will be Phillip Sharpless, Jr., Glenn Sharpless, Larry Sharpless, Allen Sharpless, Andrew Sharpless and Kevin Fralick.

Visitation will be Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m. at Brooks Memorial Baptist Church.

For the safety of you and others, please practice social distancing requirements, though wearing a facial mask is strongly encouraged.

