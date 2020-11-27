Betty Joyce Nall Freeman

Mrs. Betty Joyce Nall Freeman, age 85, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020, in Jay, Florida.

Mrs. Freeman was a native of Century, FL, former longtime resident of Flomaton and Atmore and had resided in Jay, Florida for the past 8 years. She was a beautician at Eloise’s Beauty Shop for 30 years and a member of the Jay 1st Assembly of God Church. She is preceded in death by her parents, John Edgar and Frances Nall; son, Randy Freeman; brother, Johnny Nall and sister, Mildred McDonald.

She is survived by two sons, Ronny Freeman of Flomaton, AL and Rick (Doreen) Freeman of Hartselle, AL; nine grandchildren; twenty-seven great grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, November 29, 2020 at 1:30 PM at the Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Bro. Rick Freeman officiating.

Burial will follow at the Pollard Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 11:30 AM until service time at 1:30 PM at the Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Rick Freeman, Ronny Freeman, Ron Freeman, Nigel Freeman, Harley Freeman and DeLuca Green.